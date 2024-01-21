Amitabh Bachchan greets fans outside his house Jalsa

MUMBAI: This Sunday also became special for the fans of megastar Amitabh Bachchan. He stepped out and met his admirers who gathered outside his bungalow, 'Jalsa' in Mumbai. Big B greeted his fans and they all looked excited while meeting him. Many were seen taking a picture of the 'Deewaar' actor.





For his Sunday darshan, he opted for a white kurta that he paired with a shawl.





Every Sunday, hundreds of fans gather outside Amitabh Bachchan's residence to get a glimpse of the megastar, and from the past over 40 years, the 'Sholay' star has been making sure to meet them. In his blog, he had earlier shared that he always takes off his shoes before meeting his fans, describing it as a "devotion" for him to interact with his well-wishers.

He wrote, "I do observe though that the numbers are in lesser magnitude and the enthusiasm has lessened and the screams of joy now transferred to the mobile camera .. and that is more evident now an indication that time has moved on and nothing lasts forever."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Big B will be next seen in the sci-fi action thriller film 'Kalki 2898 AD' alongside Deepika Padukone and Prabhas. He also has a courtroom drama film 'Section 84' in his kitty.







