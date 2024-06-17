Amala Paul welcomes baby boy Ilai

CHENNAI: Actor Amala Paul has given birth to a baby boy on June 11. Taking to Instagram, she shared a reel highlighting how her home is decorated for welcoming the newborn. The caption revealed that the baby's name is Ilai.

Amala tied the knot with Jagat Desai in November last year.



On the work front, the actor was last seen in Aadujeevitham, alongside Prithviraj Sukumaran.