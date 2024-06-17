Begin typing your search...

Amala Paul welcomes baby boy Ilai

Amala tied the knot with Jagat Desai in November last year.

17 Jun 2024
Actor Amala Paul with her baby boy (Photo/Instagram)

CHENNAI: Actor Amala Paul has given birth to a baby boy on June 11. Taking to Instagram, she shared a reel highlighting how her home is decorated for welcoming the newborn. The caption revealed that the baby's name is Ilai.

On the work front, the actor was last seen in Aadujeevitham, alongside Prithviraj Sukumaran.

