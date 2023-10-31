Amala Paul to tie knot with Jagat, may bid adieu to films

CHENNAI: Amala Paul, who predominantly works in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam films recently posted pictures of her along with her boyfriend Jagat Desai. Taking to her Instagram recently, the actress shared five pictures one of which shows the pair kissing. She wrote in the caption, “From the party where it all began to celebrating a lifetime together - our love story unfolds.”

The two got engaged in Goa recently.

Earlier, Jagat Desai had shared a wholesome video on his Instagram which shows the couple enjoying a flash mob dance performance at some restaurant during their vacation. The dancers then ask Jagat to join, who goes on to show his dance moves to a blushing Amala dressed in a stunning pink outfit.

A source close to Amala Paul told DT Next, “Jagat and Amala met only a few months ago. Upon spending time with each other, they decided to get married. Jagat heads the sales of a real estate company in the US and the couple will be heading there post wedding. Amala has also decided to quit films after her marriage. She is only focused on completing her current commitments and hasn’t signed a new project.”

Amid the dance performance, Jagat went down on his knees and proposed to Amala with a ring to the sound and visuals of flying confetti. Amala was earlier married to director AL Vijay. The couple got married on June 12, 2014 in Chennai. In 2016, Amala and Vijay filed for a divorce due to disagreement between her and her in-laws on continuing her acting career. They got divorced in 2017.