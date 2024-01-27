Aly Goni drops pic with his 'strength' Jasmine; Sargun Mehta calls them 'bloody cute'

MUMBAI: In a captivating display of love, actor Aly Goni took to social media to share a tender moment with his girlfriend Jasmine Bhasin, radiating warmth in the picture from an enchanting undisclosed location, calling the latter his "strength".



Taking to Instagram, Aly, who enjoys 5.4 million followers on the photo sharing application, dropped a candid happy click with his ladylove Jasmine. The picture features the couple in pink coloured outfits.

Jasmine is wearing a pastel pink saree, while Aly looked dapper in a pink three-piece suit set. The ‘Dil Hi Toh Hai’ actor is hugging Jasmine, while the latter is gazing at Aly in a romantic manner.

The background track is ‘Ve Haaniyaan’ sung by Danny. The song features the couple Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey.

The post was captioned: “My strength ~ Such a beautiful song @ravidubey2312 @sargunmehta.”

Sargun commented on the picture: “You guys are so bloody cute and sweet.” Ravi said: “Pyare log.”

Jasmine, and Arjun Bijlani dropped several red heart emojis. Aly’s sister Ilham Goni commented: “Mashallah.”

Goni met Jasmine during ‘Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 9’ in 2018. They began dating in 2021, after appearing in ‘Bigg Boss 14’.

On the professional front, Aly last featured in a music video ‘Saawan Aa Gaya’. Jasmine has ‘Warning 2’, ‘Carry On Jattiye’ in the pipeline.