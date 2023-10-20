Allu Arjun’s father-in-law celebrates his National Award win with a special party

HYDERABAD: Telugu superstar Allu Arjun's National Film Award win for ‘Pushpa Part 1 – The Rise’ was celebrated with much enthusiasm by his father-in-law who hosted a special party for his big success.

The 69th National Awards saw the ‘Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo’ actor making history for Telugu cinema as it was the first time that a Telugu movie bagged the award for Best Actor.

To celebrate this historic win, his wife Sneha Reddy alongside Allu Arjun’s father-in-law, the politician K. Chandrasekhar Reddy hosted a party for the National Film Award winning actor.

The party was attended by a number of prominent industry figures, such as director Sukumar and his family. Sukumar is the director of ‘Pushpa – Part 1’ and will also be directing Part 2 of the film. The rest of the movie’s cast had also come, alongside other renowned actors, filmmakers and producers from the Telugu industry.

Allu Arjun has become a rage in South cinema as he is geared up to essay the role of Pushpa Raj once again in the upcoming ‘Pushpa Part 2 – The Rule’.

The movie will dive deeper into the character, his established enterprise and the repercussions of his actions. The film will once again star the actors Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Sunil, and Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari among others, while Devi Sri Prasad will return as the composer.

The movie will hit theatres on August 15, 2024.