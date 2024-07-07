All guns go blazing for Ajith in VidaaMuyarchi new looks

CHENNAI: Actor Ajith Kumar’s fans are basking in joy with the flow of updates of his highly anticipated film, VidaaMuyarchi. Now the makers of the film have unveiled two new poster looks of Ajith on Sunday.



The posters appeared with a tagline, ‘Efforts never fail’. In one of the posters, the actor is seen holding a gun, with one of his hands to his heart. In the other, Ajith is driving a car where the poster is shot in a dutch angle, clearly showcasing his rouged and intense demeanor.

Helmed by Magizh Thirumeni, the film is backed by Lyca Productions. As previously reported by DTNext, the team is in the final leg of the shoot which will be wrapped by mid-August.



Arjun Sarja, Trisha Krishnan, Regina Cassandra, and Arav will be seen playing crucial roles.

Om Prakash handles the cinematography and NB Srikanth will look after the cuts. The music is composed by Anirudh Ravichandran, his third collaboration with the actor after Vedalam and Vivegam.

Ajith Kumar also has Good Bad Ugly in the pipeline, directed by Adhik Ravichandran. Backed by Mythri Movie Makers, Devi Sri Prasad is composing music for the film. The film is scheduled for a Pongal release next year.