Ajith is stylish, smooth and towering in VidaaMuyarchi's first look

CHENNAI: Ajith has gone all out in swarming his fans with updates in the last few days. The makers of his 62nd film, VidaaMuyarchi, dropped the first-look poster of the Magizh Thirumeni directorial on Sunday. The poster sees Ajith conquering a new terrain as he is not only about his style and elegance but also looks towering in the poster on an Azerbaijan highway. The picture reminds us of his Billa 2007 days where he walks in a white suit with Yog Japee beside him. The audience went gaga over the scene.

It seems like the team has put in a lot of thinking into the poster with the actor in the foreground and the deserted highway behind him. So far we have seen a few glimpses taking place on the highway including the stunt sequences. While the makers haven't given away a lot in the poster, one could understand that the road too plays one of the pivotal characters in the multi-starrer that also houses Arjun Sarja, Trisha Krishnan, Regina Cassandra, and Arav in important roles.

The update we have for you from the camp is that Ajith has seamlessly blended into Magizh Thirumeni's making style, which will reflect on screen upon VidaaMuyarchi's release. "VidaaMuyarchi has entered the last stages of the shoot and will be wrapped up in July. The shoot, which is now taking place in Azerbaijan will move to India soon," said a source close to the film unit.

Produced by Lyca, Anirudh Ravichander is composing the music and Om Prakash is operating the camera.