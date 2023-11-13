Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor celebrate first Diwali with daughter Raha

MUMBAI: Bollywood couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor on Sunday celebrated their first Diwali with their daughter Raha.

Taking to Instagram, Alia shared a string of pictures from her Diwali celebrations with her family which she captioned, "d i w a l i happy happy," followed by multiple emoticons.

In the first picture, Ranbir could be seen kissing his wife Alia on her cheeks.

The couple is seen donning traditional outfits.

In the second picture, Alia could be seen flaunting her cute smile while Ranbir puts his hand on the 'Raazi' actor's shoulder.

The 'Darlings' actor also shared a glimpse of her daughter Raha's customised dupatta. The pic featured a pink net dupatta with a pearl-embellished border and Raha's name written on it



The last two pictures featured Alia dressed in an orange traditional outfit, posing goofily with her sister, Shaheen Bhatt.

Soon after Alia shared the pictures, her friends and fans swamped down the comment section and dropped red hearts and fire emoticons.

Ranbir tied the knot with Alia Bhatt on April 14, 2022, and announced their pregnancy in June 2022.

On November 6, last year, the couple welcomed Raha. Upon her birth, Ranbir and Raha had requested the paparazzi to not click their daughter's face until they are comfortable with it.

Recently Ranbir and Alia celebrated Raha's first birthday with a bash at their residence in Mumbai.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia will be next seen in director Vasan Bala's film 'Jigra'.

Ranbir, on the other hand, will be next seen in director Sandeep Reddy Vanga's action thriller 'Animal'. The film also stars Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles.

'Animal' is all set to hit the theatres on December 1.