Ajith goes Good, Bad, Ugly for Adhik's AK 63; a Pongal 2025 release

CHENNAI: Actor Ajithkumar's 63rd film was announced by the makers now. Directed by Adhik Ravichandran and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, the film is titled Good, Bad, Ugly, taking its inspiration from the 1966 Hollywood classic directed by Sergio Leone starring Clint Eastwood. Also, this is the first time that an Ajith film gets an English title and the reason behind these are that the film will strike a chord with the OTT audience globally and will also gain a pan-Indian appeal.



Important updates from the Good, Bad, Ugly camp is that the film is all set to go on floors in June and will hit the screens for Pongal 2025. DT Next learns that Ajith had committed to a film with director Adhik even before Mark Antony that grossed over Rs 100 crore at the box-office. "Ajith liked Adhik's dedication and work style on the sets of Ner Konda Paarvai, and had given his word. This project did not happen in the wake of Mark Antony's success. In fact, Adhik was one of the directors in contention to direct AK 62 before Vignesh Shivan. It was Ajith, who asked Adhik to completely focus on Mark Antony before entering this project," a source told us.

With Good, Bad, Ugly as the title, we now wonder if we could see the actor in a triple role after Varalaru (2006) yet again. We will know soon. Good, Bad, Ugly will have music by Devi Sri Prasad and cinematography by Abhinandan Ramanujam.