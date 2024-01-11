Begin typing your search...

Aishwarya Lekshmi comes onboard Kamal-starrer 'Thug Life'

The story revolves around a gangster from Kayalpattinam named Rangaraya Sakthivel Nayakar, played by Kamal Haasan.

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|11 Jan 2024 1:15 PM GMT
CHENNAI: The makers of actor Kamal Hassan's upcoming film with Mani Ratnam titled 'Thug Life' announced on Thursday that Aishwarya Lekshmi would be part of the film.

Lyca Productions, the producer of the film, took to its official X (formally Twitter) handle and wrote,"With utmost joy, we welcome the elegant

@AishuL_ to the ensemble of #ThugLife."

Apart from Kamal Hassan, the film ensemble star cast and features Jayam Ravi, Trisha Krishnan, Nasser, Abhirami, Dulquer Salmaan, Gautham and Joju.

The shoot will go on floors in Chennai on January 18 at a college in Chetpet.

AR Rahman is the film's composer while Ravi K Chandran will operate the camera. The project also marks the collaboration of Kamal, Mani and Nasser-- 36 years after Nayakan.

