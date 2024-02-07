Ahaan Panday to make acting debut with director Mohit Suri's young love story

MUMBAI: After Ananya Panday, her cousin brother Ahaan Panday is all set to make his acting debut. Ahaan will be making his debut with director Mohit Suri's young love story which is being produced by Aditya Chopra's Yash Raj Films (YRF).

"Ahaan has been shaped by Aditya Chopra personally for years. He has been kept under wraps by YRF so that he can focus on bettering his craft. To the industry, Ahaan Pandey's launch is by far the biggest debut by a youngster in the Hindi film industry in years and YRF is showing its intent to create a star out of him. The massive project that he has been signed on for is the Mohit Suri love story!" informs a trade source.

The source added, "Ahaan was introduced to Mohit Suri so that the director could assess if he was the right actor to headline his film and be the quintessential romantic hero. Ahaan worked under Mohit's supervision and floored him with his auditions and multiple screen tests! Mohit wanted a fresh, young boy who had the charisma to be a hero on the big screen and he is supremely excited about Ahaan's potential!"

Director Mohit Suri is known for helming films like 'Aashiqui 2', 'Ek Villain' and 'Malang' The yet untitled film is set to go on floors later this year.

An official announcement of the female lead actor is still awaited.

