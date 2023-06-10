Adaa Khan roped in to play a socially impactful role in 'Wagle Ki Duniya'

MUMBAI: Actress Adaa Khan has joined the cast of 'Wagle Ki Duniya', a slice-of-life family drama TV show, where she will be seen playing the role of Sakhi Warge. The character she is set to play is socially impactful.



Sakhi Warge is Sakhi Wagle's (Chinmayee Salvi) friend from dance class. A happy young girl with dreams in her eyes, Sakhi Warge is extremely innocent and takes things as they are. However, while Sakhi's innocence and acceptance of things can be seen as positive attributes, it also leaves her vulnerable to exploitation.



She is easily manipulated and deceived. Her character will prove to be one that resonates with viewers and her journey will empower women to raise their voice against any form of exploitation.



Adaa said: "I've always admired Wagle Ki Duniya as a show as it conveys a message and raises awareness on issues that people experience in their everyday life along with some very pertinent issues affecting women. All the characters in the show are extremely well defined, relatable and resonate with common people."



"When they approached me to be part of the show, I instantly said yes. Life has brought me full circle as I started my career with them. I could also easily relate to the character of Sakhi Warge, a happy-go-lucky girl who sadly ends up trusting the wrong people and gets exploited in the bargain and was keen to take up the roll."



'Wagle Ki Duniya: Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey' airs on Sony SAB.

