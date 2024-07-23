Actors Nayanthara and Kavin share romantic photo from their upcoming film; check it out here

CHENNAI: Actors Nayanthara and Kavin shared a picture from their upcoming film on social media, on Monday.



The blurred, sepia-toned photo posted on their official social media accounts featured a close-up shot of them looking at each other romantically.

In the caption, they simply wrote, “Hi :)” and tagged each other’s handles.

The untitled film marks Kavin and Nayanthara's first-ever collaboration.



The film will also mark the directorial debut of Vishnu Edavan, who took to social media to write, “Nandri Arohara for my Nayanthara ma'am and my Kavin Anna. The journey begins today. Romba romba nandri Lalith sir.” Edavan has closely worked with filmmaker Logesh Kanagaraj.

Kavin, who received appreciation for his roles in 'Dada' and 'Star', followed it up with another social media post, expressing his happiness about being part of Edavan’s directorial debut.

“Firstly, I'm happy that @VishnuEdavan1 is becoming a director and even happier to be part of his debut. Teaming up with @JenMartinmusic for the third time is pure joy, and I trust this album will be loved by all. Thank you, @7screenstudio Lalit sir, for uniting us all for this project. :) ♥️,” Kavin wrote.



The shooting of the untitled film commenced on July 22 in Chennai.

Produced by Seven Screen Studios, its music is composed by Jen Martin while cinematography is by Leon Britto, and dance choreography is by Brinda Gopal.



Meanwhile, Nayanthara who was last seen in 'Jawan' and in 'Annapoorani: The Goddess of Food' last year, is all set to appear in ''Test alongside R Madhavan and Siddharth.

Kavin, on the other hand, has 'Mask' directed by Vikram Ashokan and produced under Vetrimaaran's home banner, Grass Root Film Company. The film also stars Andrea, Ruhani Sharma, Charlie, Bala Saravanan, and VJ Archana Chandhoke. He also has 'Bloody Beggar', the maiden production of Nelson Dilipkumar, which is being directed by Sivabalan Muthukumar.

Nayanthara has completed filming for 'Mannangatti Since 1960', helmed by Dude Vicky.

Actors Yogi Babu, Devdarshini, and Gauri Kishan too play key roles in it. Recently, producers of the sequel to 'Mookuthi Amman', directed by RJ Balaji, announced Nayanthara's return as the goddess in it.