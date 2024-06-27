Actor Suriya announces Kanguva release date with poster

CHENNAI: Actor Suriya shares Kanguva new poster and announces the movie release date. The movie will have a grand release in theatres on October 10, this year.

The actor put an end to all speculations surrounding the release date of the film.

Taking on X, Suriya tweeted "Dear all It’s 10th October 2024 #KanguvaFromOct10 @directorsiva @DishPatani @thedeol @ThisIsDSP @vetrivisuals #MilanArtDir @GnanavelrajaKe @StudioGreen2 @UV_Creations @KvnProductions @PenMovies #PenMarudhar @jayantilalgada @NehaGnanavel @saregamasouth [sic]

The poster features an actor in a warrior look and standing in a 100 of soldiers death bodies on the battlefield.

The movie is directed by Siruthai Siva and is produced by Studio Green, KE Gnanavel Raja, and UV Creations.

The music is rolled by Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad, and Vetri Palanisamy handles the camera and cuts are handled by Nishadh Yusuf.

The star cast includes Bollywood stars like Disha Patani and Bobby Deol, who are making their debut in Tamil, and the movie also features Kovai Sarala, Yogi Babu, Anand Raj, Natarajan Subramaniam, Bose Venkat, and KGF Avinash.

The movie will hit the screens on 10th October in 38 languages across the world in 3D and IMAX formats.