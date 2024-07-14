Actor Raghava Lawrence offers financial aid to talented art teacher, gets a surprise gift in return

CHENNAI: Actor-filmmaker Raghava Lawrence on Saturday offered financial assistance to an art teacher whose portraits have received praise from hundreds of netizens as reported by Maalai Malar.

Lawrence, well-known for his charitable acts, set up a trust called 'Maatram' in May through which he helps the needy by providing assistance for health and education purposes.

He recently met an art teacher from Kallakurichi whose works had gone viral on social media. Congratulating him, the actor offered financial assistance. In return, as a token of appreciation, the artist gifted Lawrence a handmade portrait of the latter.