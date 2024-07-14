Begin typing your search...

Actor Raghava Lawrence offers financial aid to talented art teacher, gets a surprise gift in return

Lawrence, well-known for his charitable acts, set up a trust called 'Maatram' in May through which he helps the needy by providing assistance for health and education purposes.

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|14 July 2024 11:56 AM GMT  ( Updated:2024-07-14 11:58:43.0  )
Raghava Lawrence with the art teacher from Kallakurichi (Photo: Screengrab)

CHENNAI: Actor-filmmaker Raghava Lawrence on Saturday offered financial assistance to an art teacher whose portraits have received praise from hundreds of netizens as reported by Maalai Malar.

He recently met an art teacher from Kallakurichi whose works had gone viral on social media. Congratulating him, the actor offered financial assistance. In return, as a token of appreciation, the artist gifted Lawrence a handmade portrait of the latter.

Raghava LawrenceMaatram trustfinancial assistance
Online Desk

