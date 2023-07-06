Actor Prabhas' Salaar teaser out now

CHENNAI: The makers of actor Prabhas' upcoming action thriller 'Salaar' have released the teaser of the film on early Thursday morning.

Sharing the teaser, Homable Films, wrote, "THE MOST VIOLENT MEN... CALLED ONE MAN... THE MOST VIOLENT Presenting our next feature #SalaarCeaseFire to the world."

'Salaar' is helmed by 'KGF' fame director Prashanth Neel. The film is touted as an out-and-out mass action and adventure film which is shot in India, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

The first installment of the project is already completed, and Prabhas will soon shift his entire focus to completing the last installment.

While the entire team is going extensive with their effort to execute the film well, the maximum grind will go into VFX for which the makers have hired a foreign studio to complete this.

'Salaar' marks the Telugu debut of Malayalam star Prithviraj Sukumaran. Jagapathi Babu, Easwari Rao, and Sriya Reddy are the other actors in the film.

Prabhas was recently seen in the mythological pan-India film 'Adipurush' opposite actors Kriti Sanon, Sunny Singh, and Saif Ali Khan. Helmed by Om Raut, the film was released in the theatres on June 16. He will be seen in the action thriller film 'Project K', which features Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone, and Amitabh Bachchan.

'Salaar' is set to release on September 28 in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi.