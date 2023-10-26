Aashim Gulati says OTT has changed the game completely for actors

MUMBAI: Actor Aashim Gulati, who is known for ‘Taj: Divided by Blood’, ‘U-Turn’ and ‘Choona’, has said that the medium of OTT has completely changed the game for actors as they now get to delve deeper into their characters.



The actor has shared that he is essentially having a field day at work, more than he has ever had.

Elaborating on the same, Aashim said: "No actor can deny that the coming of OTT has changed the game completely. Because it is long format, one gets to show a wide range of graphs when it comes to the character. You find every nuance, every detail, every mannerism included. You end up digging into your character way deeper than you'd in a film.”

He further mentioned: “It is an eight-hour showcase, so you can show the whole arc where he came from, who he is and where he will head. I can play with different emotions. Films are a whole different animal.”

The actor also admitted that he has had a watershed year.

He shared: "The work I put in for years is finally showing. It all came out together though it's actually 2.5 years of my life. I am out in a very different way. It's been intense and overwhelming but I can't be more grateful. I have been here for 12 years but this year, I accumulated all my hopes and dreams where I did characters I had yearned for and in stories I was excited to tell. Dreams do come true."