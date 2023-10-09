'Aarya 3' to be out on OTT on November 3

MUMBAI: The third season of the hit crime drama "Aarya", starring Sushmita Sen, is all set to release on OTT on November 3.

Created and co-directed by Ram Madhvani and co-produced by Amita Madhavni, Ram Madhvani, Ramv Madhvani Films, and Endemol Shine India, the new season will see Sen's titular heroine tackling a new set of enemies.

"Aarya Sareen has now become a very integral part of my life. Her experiences across seasons have touched my heart. It's an honour to step back into her shoes for 'Aarya' season three. This season explores the profound power of Aarya, as she strikes down her enemies and begins to create an empire of her own, while grappling the threats to her loved ones. Aarya's story is a testament to a woman who defies life's constraints and will go to any lengths to protect the ones close to her," Sen said in a statement.

Gaurav Banerjee, Head - Content, Disney+ Hotstar & HSM Entertainment Network, Disney Star said, "It brings us such joy to announce season 3 of Aarya, a marquee franchise from the Disney+Hotstar content slate. This series has been a winner since Season 1, we never anticipated the incredible love and acclaim it’s received not just in India, but also the world over...” Madhvani promised a "new era of Aarya", which he said, will keep audiences on their toes" as Aarya emerges as the ultimate don.

"Aarya will shock you. The emotional graph of her journey is exhilarating. She will own her power," he said.

Rishi Negi, CEO, Endemol Shine India, said, “Gripping, relevant, and hard-hitting, Season 3 will take this franchise and the story of Aarya forward. We hope the audiences will enjoy this exciting and thrilling season."