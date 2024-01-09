Aanand L Rai wraps up shooting for 'Nakhrewaalii' with Ansh Duggal, Pragati

MUMBAI: Makers of the upcoming film 'Nakhrewaalii,' which features two new talents, Ansh Duggal and Pragati Srivastava, announced the completion of their latest project.

On Indtagram of the official page of Colour Yellow Productions it was shared, "All smiles as we wrap up the shoot of Nakhrewaalii".

The wrap-up celebration was attended by Himanshu Sharma, director Rahul Shanklya and writer Divy Nidhi Sharma.

This film marks the second collaboration between Aanand L Rai and Jyoti Deshpande, following their recent success with the Marathi franchise 'Jhimma 2.'

'Nakhrewaalii' promises to be a complete entertainer, offering a plethora of emotions that will strike a chord with audiences across India. A glimpse of the film's theme can be seen in the introductory video, which is sure to pique your interest in this romantic comedy.

Earlier, talking about his debut film, actor Ansh Duggal expressed excitement and wrote, "I am thrilled and honoured to be making my acting debut with Anand sir and our director Rahul Shanklya. It is truly a dream come true and I'm very much looking forward to this incredible journey. Today is the beginning of an exciting chapter in my life. With utmost gratitude, I'm ready to give it my all."

Helmed by Rahul Shanklya the official release date of the film is still awaited.