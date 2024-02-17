'A Thursday' changed course of my career: Yami Gautam

MUMBAI: Actor Yami Gautam on Saturday celebrated the second anniversary of her vigilante thriller film 'A Thursday', expressing her gratitude for being part of a project that changed the course of her career.

'A Thursday' is a gripping hostage thriller where Yami portrays the role of a play school teacher Naina Jaiswal, who takes 13 children hostage, creating suspense throughout the narrative.

As the film completed its two-year milestone, Yami reflected on the journey, acknowledging the pivotal role 'A Thursday' played in reshaping her career trajectory.

Taking to Instagram Stories, she shared the poster and wrote: "A film that changed the course of my career, all over again."

The 'Kaabil' fame actress extended her appreciation to the director, producers, cast, crew, and the audience. She further said: "Grateful to my director, producers, cast, crew & the audience. #2YearsOfAThursday."

'A Thursday' directed by Behzad Khambata, and produced by RSVP Movies, also stars Atul Kulkarni, Neha Dhupia, Dimple Kapadia, and Karanvir Sharma in pivotal roles.

Yami was last seen in comedy drama 'OMG 2', co-starring Akshay Kumar, and Pankaj Tripathi.

She will be next seen portraying the role of an intelligence officer in 'Article 370', navigating the intricate web of political intrigue and national security.

The film is produced by her husband Aditya Dhar, and also stars Priyamani.

She also has 'Dhoom Dhaam' in the pipeline.