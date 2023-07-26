7G Rainbow Colony 2 to go on floors in August

CHENNAI: Filmmaker Selvaraghavan’s third directorial, 7G Rainbow Colony that released in 2004, remains a timeless classic in Tamil cinema. The film had Ravi Krishna and Sonia Agarwal in lead roles, and are still fondly addressed as Kathir and Anitha by fans. The romantic drama shattered several box office records back then and also heaped critical acclaim for the cast and crew.

The latest news from tinseltown is that Selvaraghavan and Ravi Krishna are coming together after 19 years to make the sequel to 7G Rainbow Colony. The exclusive update is that the movie is all set to go on floors in August.

Filmmaker Selvaraghavan

Sources close to the film unit told DT Next that the makers are planning to shoot in a single stretch from the last week of August or in the first week of September in the city. The film also marks the comeback of Ravi Krishna. He was last seen in Thiyagarajan Kumararaja’s Aaranya Kaandam in 2011.

While the first part did away with Sonia Agarwal’s character of Anitha, the audience are curious as to know who will play Ravi Krishna’s female co-star in the sequel. While Ivana and Aditi Shankar’s names have been doing the rounds, there is no confirmation on who will be playing the female lead in the project. Yuvan Shankar Raja will compose the music and an official announcement on 7G Rainbow Colony 2 will be made in the third week of August.