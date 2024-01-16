Begin typing your search...

75th Emmys: Niecy Nash-Betts honours 'unheard, yet over-policed' women like Breonna Taylor in speech

Nash-Betts was nominated for her work in the Netflix series ‘Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story’.

ByIANSIANS|16 Jan 2024 4:41 AM GMT
Niecy Nash-Betts. (X/NiecyNash) 

LOS ANGELES: Actress Niecy Nash-Betts was feted with the Emmy for best supporting actress in a limited series and gave a rousing acceptance speech.

“I’m a winner, baby! Thank you to the most high for this divine moment,” the actress said.

“Thank you, Ryan Murphy, for seeing me. Evan Peters, I love you. Netflix. Every single person who voted for me. Thank you. My better half, who picked me up when I was gutted from this work. Thank you.

“I want to thank me, for believing in me and doing what they said I could not do… I want to say to myself in front of all you beautiful people, ‘Go, girl, with your bad self. You did that’.

“Finally, I accept this award on behalf of every Black and Brown woman who have gone unheard, yet overpoliced, like Glenda Cleveland, like Sandra Bland, like Breonna Taylor,” Nash-Betts added.

The award event can be streamed on Lionsgate Play in India.

IANS

