'2018' director Jude Anthany Joseph meets Rajini, seeks blessings for Oscar campaign

CHENNAI: Jude Anthany Joseph, director of India's official Oscar entry '2018', met Rajinikanth and sought the superstar's blessings ahead of the awards campaign.

"2018 - Everyone is a Hero", the Malayalam multi-starrer based on the Kerala floods that year, was in September selected unanimously to represent the country in the best international film category at the 2024 Academy Awards.

Joseph on Sunday shared a series of pictures with Rajinikanth on his official Instagram.

"What a wonderful day to start. Can't stop posting (from) the excitement," he wrote.

In another post on the social media app, the filmmaker shared a conversation he had with the cinema icon about "2018 - Everyone is a Hero".

"Thalaiver said 'What a film, Jude, how did you shoot? Amazing work.' N then we sought his blessings for the Oscar campaign journey... Thalaiver said '... my blessings n prayers'. Thank you, God, for this unforgettable opportunity. N Thank you my dear friend Soundharya for making this happen (sic)" he added.

"2018 - Everyone is a Hero" was released in theatres in May. According to the makers, the survival drama had crossed over Rs 200 crore at the box office to become the highest grossing film in Malayalam cinema.

It stars Tovino Thomas, Tanvi Ram, Kunchako Boban and Aparna Balamurali.