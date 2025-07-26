Tiruvallur child kidnap and sexual assault: Accused booked, confesses to crime

CHENNAI: In an update in the Tiruvallur child sexual assault case, the accused has been booked under Sections 118, 351, and 97 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The case, originally registered under the POCSO Act at the Gummidipoondi All-Women Police Station, is currently under active investigation, according to a Daily Thanthi report.

He is currently in custody at the Kavaraipettai Police Station, where a second round of interrogation is underway.

The questioning is being led by Gummidipoondi Deputy Superintendent of Police Jayashree. Senior officials, including the IG and DSP, are also involved in the investigation.

During the interrogation, the accused reportedly confessed to the crime.

The victim has identified the accused as her attacker.

Earlier, Tiruvallur district police had secured a suspect from Sulurpet in Andhra Pradesh wanted in the 10-year-old girl’s kidnap and sexual assault that took place in the Arambakkam police limits.