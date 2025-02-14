CHENNAI: A seven-year-old girl died in an accident after the grill gate of the apartment fell on her in Nanganallur on Thursday evening.

The deceased was identified as Aishwarya, a class-two student in a private school, living in an apartment in MMTC Colony in Nanganallur.

On Thursday Aishwarya’s father Sambath picked her up from school and returned home on the bike. Police said after reaching home, he went inside to park the bike. Aishwarya was closing the main grill gate when it collapsed on her in front of her father.

Soon, Sambath rushed her to a private hospital in the locality but there, she died without responding to treatment. Upon information, Palavanthangal police visited the spot and sent the body for post-mortem to the Chromepet GH. The police have registered a case and further investigation is on.

Police said the main gate of the apartment had been faulty for the past few days and the association had failed to repair it.

In another incident, a 66-year-old retired bank manager died after an unused grill gate in his compound fell on him in Perambur.

The deceased was identified as Gunasekar, a resident of Poompuhar Nagar First Main Road, Kolathur. On Thursday, Gunasekar had gone to the parking area on the ground floor of his apartment, and climbed on a stool to clean the roof when he fell down. An unused iron grill gate, which was placed on a wall, collapsed and fell on him.

On impact, he suffered a head injury. His son Satish Kumar and other residents rushed him to the government hospital in Periyar Nagar, where doctors confirmed him dead on arrival.

Later, Gunasekar’s body was sent to Kilpauk Medical College (KMC) Hospital for an autopsy. Kolathur police registered a case.