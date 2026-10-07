Chennai

Yuukke Artha summit brings together 150 women entrepreneurs

The summit marked the launch of Yuukke Artha, Yuukke’s livelihood and financial-independence programme, which aims to enable 10 million women to achieve financial independence by 2030 by helping women-led small businesses, artisans and grassroots entrepreneurs build independent incomes.
Yuukke Artha summit brings together 150 women entrepreneurs
Yuukke Artha summit brings together 150 women entrepreneurs
Updated on

CHENNAI: Yuukke Global Ventures, a women-powered unified marketplace, hosted the Yuukke Artha Summit 2026 on October 7 (Wednesday) at Hyatt Regency Chennai. Titled, ‘Building India’s Next Generation of Financially Independent Women’, the day-long summit brought together around 150 women entrepreneurs with leaders from government, industry, finance and the development sector.

The summit marked the launch of Yuukke Artha, Yuukke’s livelihood and financial-independence programme, which aims to enable 10 million women to achieve financial independence by 2030 by helping women-led small businesses, artisans and grassroots entrepreneurs build independent incomes.

The programme featured a fireside conversation on building pathways to financial independence and 3 leadership panels: What will it take to build India’s next generation of financially independent women?; Future-ready women: The skills Women need to learn today to earn tomorrow; and Markets, money & opportunity: What women need to build, sustain and grow.

Speakers included Pallavi Tewari Madhok (Women’s World Banking), Shalini Warrier (Gosree Finance, and former executive director, Federal Bank), Shobhana P Ravi (TAFE), Mahalakshmi GS (Centre for Entrepreneurship Development, Anna University) and Savitha K Jagadeesan (Kochhar & Co), among others.

“Financial independence changes more than a woman’s income. It changes how she sees herself, how her family sees her, and what her children believe is possible,” said Senthamarai Gokulakrishnan, founder & CEO, Yuukke Global Ventures.

The day closed with the Yuukke Awards, recognising 11 women across categories. For many recipients, this was the first time their work was recognised in public.

entrepreneurs
women
Summit
Yuukke Artha
X

DT Next
www.dtnext.in