Yuukke Artha summit brings together 150 women entrepreneurs

The summit marked the launch of Yuukke Artha, Yuukke’s livelihood and financial-independence programme, which aims to enable 10 million women to achieve financial independence by 2030 by helping women-led small businesses, artisans and grassroots entrepreneurs build independent incomes.

The programme featured a fireside conversation on building pathways to financial independence and 3 leadership panels: What will it take to build India’s next generation of financially independent women?; Future-ready women: The skills Women need to learn today to earn tomorrow; and Markets, money & opportunity: What women need to build, sustain and grow.

Speakers included Pallavi Tewari Madhok (Women’s World Banking), Shalini Warrier (Gosree Finance, and former executive director, Federal Bank), Shobhana P Ravi (TAFE), Mahalakshmi GS (Centre for Entrepreneurship Development, Anna University) and Savitha K Jagadeesan (Kochhar & Co), among others.