Yuukke Artha summit brings together 150 women entrepreneurs

CHENNAI: Yuukke Global Ventures, a women-powered unified marketplace, hosted the Yuukke Artha Summit 2026 on October 7 (Wednesday) at Hyatt Regency Chennai. Titled, ‘Building India’s Next Generation of Financially Independent Women’, the day-long summit brought together around 150 women entrepreneurs with leaders from government, industry, finance and the development sector.
The summit marked the launch of Yuukke Artha, Yuukke’s livelihood and financial-independence programme, which aims to enable 10 million women to achieve financial independence by 2030 by helping women-led small businesses, artisans and grassroots entrepreneurs build independent incomes.
The programme featured a fireside conversation on building pathways to financial independence and 3 leadership panels: What will it take to build India’s next generation of financially independent women?; Future-ready women: The skills Women need to learn today to earn tomorrow; and Markets, money & opportunity: What women need to build, sustain and grow.
Speakers included Pallavi Tewari Madhok (Women’s World Banking), Shalini Warrier (Gosree Finance, and former executive director, Federal Bank), Shobhana P Ravi (TAFE), Mahalakshmi GS (Centre for Entrepreneurship Development, Anna University) and Savitha K Jagadeesan (Kochhar & Co), among others.
“Financial independence changes more than a woman’s income. It changes how she sees herself, how her family sees her, and what her children believe is possible,” said Senthamarai Gokulakrishnan, founder & CEO, Yuukke Global Ventures.
The day closed with the Yuukke Awards, recognising 11 women across categories. For many recipients, this was the first time their work was recognised in public.