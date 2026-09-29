Annamalai to honour unsung women achievers with Kamaraj Awards on Oct 2

The Kamaraj Award seeks to identify such women, bring their stories before a wider audience and recognise the values of perseverance, service, leadership and social responsibility that their journeys represent.

This year, around 12 outstanding women from different parts of Tamil Nadu and from diverse spheres of activity have been identified for recognition.

Each awardee has distinguished herself through sustained effort, personal commitment and meaningful contribution in her respective field.

The award has been instituted in the name of "Perunthalaivar" K Kamaraj, whose public life continues to be remembered for simplicity, integrity, commitment to education and concern for the welfare of ordinary people.