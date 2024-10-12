Begin typing your search...
YouTuber Savukku Shankar hospitalized due to chest pain
According to a Thanthi TV report, he is currently under intensive care, with doctors closely monitoring his condition.
CHENNAI: YouTuber Savukku Shankar on Saturday was admitted to Kauvery Hospital in Vadapalani after experiencing severe chest pain.
Further updates on his health status are expected soon.
