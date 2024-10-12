Begin typing your search...

    YouTuber Savukku Shankar hospitalized due to chest pain

    According to a Thanthi TV report, he is currently under intensive care, with doctors closely monitoring his condition.

    Authoronlinedesk1onlinedesk1|12 Oct 2024 2:52 PM GMT
    YouTuber Savukku Shankar hospitalized due to chest pain
    X

    Savukku Shankar

    CHENNAI: YouTuber Savukku Shankar on Saturday was admitted to Kauvery Hospital in Vadapalani after experiencing severe chest pain.

    According to a Thanthi TV report, he is currently under intensive care, with doctors closely monitoring his condition.

    Further updates on his health status are expected soon.

    Savukku ShankarKauvery hospitalIntensive care unit
    onlinedesk1

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X
      sidekick