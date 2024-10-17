YouTuber Felix Gerald booked again by TN police; this time for ‘misinformation’

CHENNAI: The city police’s cyber crime cell has booked YouTuber Felix Gerald and a former Tamil Nadu police officer alleging that they spread misinformation about the Greater Chennai Police (GCP) among the public through a video interview uploaded in Felix’s YouTube channel, ‘Red Pix Alpha.’

According to the police, in the video titled “Shocking truth behind police encounter deaths - former police officer confession,” the former police officer Muthu Guna made false, objectionable and derogatory comments about the police and also spread false information about GCP.

The social media cell of GCP flagged the video, after which the Cyber crime cell registered a case against Muthu Guna and Felix for streaming the interview.

They were booked under sections 192 (provocation with intent to cause riot), 353 (1) (b) (publishing false information which is likely to cause alarm among the public), and 353 (2) (publishing false information through electronic means).

The city police’s cyber crime cell has also written to the Tiruchy Superintendent of Police (SP) to check if he had violated any bail conditions in the case against him by the Tiruchy district police under which he was jailed.