YouTuber acquitted in defamation case of Apsara Reddy

CHENNAI: The Alandur Court has acquitted YouTuber Joe Michael Praveen in the case filed against him for allegedly making defamatory remarks about AIADMK spokesperson Apsara Reddy.

Apsara Reddy had lodged a police complaint stating that Joe Michael Praveen had uploaded defamatory videos about her on YouTube, thereby damaging her reputation.

Following the complaint, the Adyar All Women Police registered a case against Joe Michael Praveen under four sections. He was arrested and later released on bail.

The case came up for hearing before the Alandur Court. After examining the matter, Justice Deepika Hemkumar ruled that the police had failed to prove the allegations against Joe Michael Praveen beyond a reasonable doubt. Consequently, the judge ordered his acquittal.