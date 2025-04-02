Youth unleashes pet Rottweiler on elderly couple, CSR registered in Chennai

CHENNAI: The Puzhal police are investigating a complaint from an elderly man about a youth in his neighbourhood setting off his pet dog, a Rottweiler, on him and his wife on Tuesday night. The elderly man, Mariappan and his wife suffered injuries and were treated at a hospital.

The incident happened in Puthagaram near Puzhal. On seeing a youth walking his pet Rottweiler, Mariappan questioned him for walking his huge pet dog in a narrow street, stating that it might scare the walkers, including the elderly like him.

This led to an exchange of words between the two, leading to the youth allegedly setting his pet dog off the leash, and it bit the elderly man. Hearing Mariappan's screams, his wife, who was inside the house, came to his rescue, and the pet dog allegedly attacked her too.

Before the neighbours came, the youth left the street with his pet. Meanwhile, CCTV footage of the incident showing the dog grabbing the elderly man's veshti went viral on social media. The Puzhal police have issued a CSR (Community Service Register) and are investigating.