Youth on bike killed after being hit by container lorry in Chennai

CHENNAI: A young man on a bike was killed after being hit by a container lorry in the Kasimedu area on Thursday night. The victim, identified as Ezhilarasan, was on his way to buy clothes for his niece's birthday celebration.

According to police, Ezhilarasan, a resident of Manali Vichoor, was riding a two-wheeler with his friend, Sanjay, when the incident happened. As they were traveling near the Kasimedu fishing harbour, a container lorry allegedly hit them from the front.

The impact caused Ezhilarasan to lose control of the vehicle and fall onto the road. He suffered severe head injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police from the Washermanpet Traffic Investigation Wing arrived shortly after being alerted, registered a case, and sent Ezhilarasan's body to the Government Stanley Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

The pillion rider, Sanjay, sustained a fracture to his left leg in the accident. He was rushed to the Government Stanley Hospital for treatment via a 108 ambulance and is currently receiving care.

The driver of the container lorry fled the scene immediately after causing the accident. A search is underway by the Traffic police to locate and apprehend the absconding driver.