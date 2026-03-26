Youth held for absconding in double murder case in Chennai

CHENNAI: The Kotturpuram police arrested a 22-year-old suspect in a double murder case on Thursday (March 26) after he had been absconding for ten months, failing to appear before the court for trial.
The arrested person, Karan alias Manoj, was arrested last year in connection with the double murder of Arun (25) and Suresh (24).
Apart from Karan, the police had also arrested nine other suspects in connection with the case.
The arrested persons were appearing before the 16th metropolitan magistrate court in Singaravelar Maligai.
However, Manoj, who was released on bail did not appear before the court for 10 months, after which the magistrate issued an NBW (non-bailable warrant) against Manoj and directed the police to arrest and produce him before the court.
Police teams traced Manoj to a hideout in Bengaluru and arrested him. He was produced before the court on Thursday and was remanded in judicial custody.