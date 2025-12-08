Youth ends life over relationship issues in Tambaram

CHENNAI: A 22-year-old boy from Rameswaram who was staying in Tambaram for NEET coaching committed suicide by jumping from the terrace on the third floor of his house, on Monday early morning.

The deceased, Arun Basha (22) of Rameswaram, had been preparing for the NEET exam at a private coaching centre in Coimbatore after completing his pharmacy diploma. During his stay there, he reportedly developed a relationship with a young woman, and the two had been in frequent contact.

When Arun informed his parents about the relationship, they reportedly advised him to focus on his studies first. Concerned that the relationship might affect his preparation, his parents shifted him to a private NEET coaching centre near Tambaram. Arun and his elder brother were staying in a rented house at West Tambaram.

However, even after relocating, Arun is said to have continued speaking to his girlfriend frequently through phone and video calls. In recent days, the couple reportedly had arguments.

The police said on Monday, around 2 am, Arun initially attempted self-harm. Realising that the injury was not fatal, he jumped from the terrace on the third floor.

Arun was rushed to the Tambaram District Government Hospital where he died without responding for treatments in the morning. Tambaram Police have registered a case.