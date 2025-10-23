Youth arrested for sexually harassing techie near Government Estate metro station

CHENNAI: Police on Tuesday arrested a 21-year-old youth for sexually harassing a woman techie in the subway near the Government Estate metro rail station.

Police said that the incident happened on Monday (Oct 20). The victim, a 39-year-old IT professional, was walking on the subway to travel to her office near Guindy.

The accused, who trailed the woman, caught her by surprise, hugged her and touched her inappropriately. When the woman raised alarms, the man assaulted her and fled the scene.

After the incident, the woman filed a complaint with the Triplicane police, who registered a case and conducted investigations. Based on available evidence, police traced the suspect, Manmadhan (21) of Kunnam, Perambalur district.

He was charged under several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Act and the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Women Harassment Act (TNPHW Act). He was produced before a court and remanded in judicial custody. Police said that the accused was working at a private company near Sriperumbudur.