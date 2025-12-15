Your dog isn’t microchipped? Pay Rs 5,000 fine

CHENNAI: Despite multiple deadline extensions given by the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) to microchip pet dogs, only around 54% of pet dogs have been licensed so far, against 1.05 lakh registered online with the civic body.

Pet licensing was made mandatory by the GCC to curb abandonment of dogs and ensure accountability among pet owners. It conducted 67 days of special camps to assist pet owners with licensing and microchipping.

Following the conclusion of camps held at Animal Birth Control centres from October 8, around 57,626 pet dogs were licensed over 67 days. To facilitate compliance, the civic body had extended the original November 24 deadline first to December 7 and later to December 14.

In the final phase, from December 12-14, the GCC added 8 more camps, in addition to the existing ones at 7 locations, including 6 pet clinics. In a statement on Sunday, the GCC said licences were issued to 2,930 owners at the camps for rabies vaccination and microchipping held at 15 locations.

Speaking to DT Next, Dr R Dhayanth, Kannamapet Pet Clinic, said, “From today (December 15), The GCC will begin imposing a fine of Rs 5,000 on owners who haven’t microchipped their dogs. However, they will also be allowed to avail licence after inserting microchip at 6 GCC clinics.”

The enforcement drive will focus on dogs taken out without leashes in public places such as bus stands, schools and other crowded areas. “Enforcement teams will scan the dogs and if they are not microchipped, fines will be imposed immediately,” he added. “Door-to-door verification will also be carried out to strengthen enforcement.”

Some owners welcomed the awareness created by the camps. R Manichan, a resident of Jafferkhanpet, said, “The crowd was manageable on the final day and the process was smooth. Extending the deadline has been very helpful.”

Concurring with him was Karthick, a resident of Pulianthope, who said overcrowding had prevented him from doing the microchipping. “Though I registered and got a token, I could not finish the process. An extension would have helped,” he said.