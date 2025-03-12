Young artists capture the beauty and chaos of cityscapes

CHENNAI: InKo Centre and Diana’s Art Room Studios present Urban Shock, an exhibition that brings together a group of young artists who explore the complexities of urban life through diverse artistic mediums. Curated by Diana Shatish and S Vijayaraghavan, the show captures personal and thought-provoking perspectives on urbanisation, conflict, and change through paintings, sculptures, photography, mixed media installations, and assemblages.

The exhibition takes a self-reflective, inquiry-based approach, allowing the artists to delve deep into their thoughts, experiences, and observations about the impact of urbanisation. It brings out the chaos, beauty, and challenges that come with modern urban living, encouraging viewers to pause and reflect.

One of the participating artists, Isha S Iyer, a Class 11 student, shares her experience with DT Next.”I have been learning art under Diana aunty for the past 11 years. For this exhibition, I worked on a series based on war and conflict. Since I have always been interested in history, I wanted to connect my passion for the subject with art. I used red and darker colours to depict intense conflict, and as the series progresses, the colours become lighter, symbolising resolution. The overall theme of the exhibition is urbanisation, and I wanted to show how increased urbanisation often leads to more conflict. This is my way of expressing that,” she says.

Diana explains that Urban Shock brings together a group of young artists who explore the complexities and contradictions of modern urbanisation. “Using various artistic mediums, the exhibition captures the sensory overload, contrasting beauty and decay, and the ever-evolving social dynamics that define urban life,” notes Diana.

The exhibition is built around a methodology known as inquiry-based processes, which involves in-depth research, data collection, multiple drafts, interviews, and self-reflection. This approach encourages artists to use their creative process as a tool to explore personal and social issues, allowing their art to evolve naturally rather than following a predetermined outcome. The exhibition features works by 20 young artists, including Sai Akhil Anand, Tarika Ram, Aisha DMG, Vriti Baid, Pooja, Yaghnna JY, Eashaan S P, Maya Anup, R. Rithvik Rathna, Sashangh J, Mahi Kelunni Asha, Prakrti Prashanth, Abeer Saraogi, SriNidhi, Vihaan Baid, Anika Reddy, Sahana Soundararajan, Miraya Agarwal, Sathvika Rajendran, and Amita Sai.

The exhibition is on display at The Gallery, InKo Centre until April 5.