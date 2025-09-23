YMCA Madras, School Voice jointly present Global Leadership Awards 2025

CHENNAI: Education not only opens doors but also builds bridges across nations, faiths, and generations, said Carlos Sanvee, secretary general of World YMCA, who was the chief guest at the Global Leadership Awards 2025 ceremony held at the World Alliance of YMCAs, Geneva, Switzerland, recently.

“Swiss values in education are in harmony with India’s creativity, diversity, and determination to ensure quality learning for every child, making such exchanges vital for mutual growth,” he added.

Reflecting on YMCA Madras’s 130-year legacy of building strong individuals and communities through education, empowerment, and service, he reaffirmed the worldwide YMCA’s mission to prepare young people for meaningful work and a diverse future.

The Global Leadership Awards were presented to Rev Dr N Durairaj, chairman, Bethel Group Of Schools, Chennai; Dr Florence Durairaj, principal, Bethel Matric Hr Sec School, Chennai; VS Emerson Jelsingh, correspondent, St Dominic Savio Group of Schools, Tiruchy; MJ Martin Kennedy, president, School Voice Association; Maria Nevin Christo, chairman, St Mary’s Matric Hr Sec School, Chennai; MJ John Arokia Prabhu, general secretary, School Voice Association; Dr Benjamin Franklin, CEO, Dorcas Health Care Services; and Ravi Charles, Vice Chairman (Honorary), St Antony's Matric Hr Sec School.

T Isaiah Kumar, president, YMCA Madras; MJ Martin Kennedy, president, School Voice; Dr Vincent George, president, National Council of YMCAs of India; Jose Varghese, international secretary general, Y’s Men International; and P Asir Pandian, general secretary and CEO, YMCA Madras, also spoke.