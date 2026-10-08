Yellow drinking water leaves Chitlapakkam residents fuming

Chitlapakkam comes under Zone 3, Ward 43 of the Tambaram Corporation. Residents of more than 12 localities, including MMDA Nagar, Bhavani Street, Babu Street, Bharathan Street and Rajeshwari Street, depend on the municipal water supply, particularly as groundwater availability has reduced in the area.

According to residents, the problem has persisted for over a month, with water supplied by the Corporation appearing yellowish. “It stinks like there is sewage contamination. This will have an adverse impact on our health,” lamented a resident. “Fever, cough and skin-related problems, including itching and irritation, are common among the residents here.”

A few more residents told DT Next that the problem was not restricted to drinking water, and that after washing clothes, it left a foul smell on it. “Despite repeated complaints to the Corporation, there hasn’t been any permanent solution. We were told that the water was being supplied on a trial basis as part of a desalination project and were advised to filter or boil the water before using it,” another long-time resident alleged.

Residents added that they were told that several other parts of the city were facing water shortages and that continued complaints could result in the supply being stopped until the issue was completely resolved.

P Viswanathan, president, Chitlapakkam Residents Welfare Association, said the issue had become a major concern as the locality was already facing a shortage of water. “The groundwater levels have fallen, and many wells and borewells have dried up. So, residents are largely dependent on the water supplied by the Corporation, but supply comes only once a week in many areas. When the limited supply itself comes discoloured with a foul smell, that’s horrible,” he rued.

He pointed out that if water was being supplied on a trial basis, its quality has to be properly monitored before it reaches the public. “If residents are supplied with water without ensuring its quality and people face problems after using it, who will take responsibility? The Corporation should address this issue immediately,” he opined.