Chennai Citizen Connect: Old Washermanpet residents cry foul over unsafe drinking water

Now, with the street hand pump also pumping out contaminated water, residents have been forced to purchase water from private tanker lorries at Rs 15 per pot. They have urged Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) to intervene immediately.

According to residents, the replacement of old water and sewage pipelines on the street was completed a month ago in the street. However, over the last three weeks, heavily sewage-contaminated water has been supplied through the pump. This has forced senior citizens and other residents to walk 500 meters to collect water from a public hand pump on Thangavel Pillar Street.

Explaining the issue, KC Krishna Moorthy, a senior citizen and long-time resident of Ramanujan Kudam Street, said, "For the past two years, we have rarely received clear drinking water through domestic hand pumps, and if we receive it, it is supplied with foul smell and discoloured water, which contaminates our storage sumps." Adding that he said, "I am a person with a disability (PWD), and my wife has to walk 500 meters every day to fetch water from the public hand pump."