Years of stagnating sewage near Mahalingapuram flyover leaves Kodambakkam residents fuming

CHENNAI: Residents living in Mahalingapuram Main Road, Kodambakkam, have been wading through stagnant sewage water for nearly four years, with little relief in sight.

The problem, which worsens even after mild rainfall, has turned the stretch beside the flyover into a permanent cesspool.

After the recent spell of rain, sewage water has accumulated over a 100-metre stretch near the flyover, which splashes onto pedestrians when vehicles pass through. And, the stench has made daily life unbearable.

Residents say the stagnation has also become a breeding ground for mosquitoes, leading to recurring fever cases in the neighbourhood.

“Auto drivers and delivery staff have started calling our apartment the ‘sakkadai flat’. Despite several complaints on the Namma Chennai app, the GCC has taken no action. Only after repeated calls to the assistant engineer is the water cleared temporarily. We need a permanent solution,” lamented Nadhini, president of Casagrand Epica Apartments, located beside the affected stretch.

Other residents added that parking vehicles or walking through the area has become hazardous. “Every day someone slips or falls here. When vehicles pass, the sewage water splashes on us. This is a low-lying area, and that’s why the problem keeps recurring,” pointed out Murali, a resident.

Residents urge civic authorities to carry out proper drainage and road-level corrections to permanently resolve the issue. Attempts to contact Metro Water officials for a response were unsuccessful.