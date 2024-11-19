Begin typing your search...

    World Heritage Week: Free entry at Mahabalipuram on November 19

    The World Heritage Week is celebrated from November 19 to 25.

    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|19 Nov 2024 10:49 AM IST
    Monuments at Mahabalipuram

    CHENNAI: Visitors will be allowed entry for free at Mahabalipuram to celebrate the first day of World Heritage Week, said the Department of Archaeology.

    The public will be granted free entry to the Kudavarai sculpture complex, which includes the Shore Temple, Pancha Rathas, Arjuna's Penance, Krishna Mandapam, and Krishna's Butter Ball. These monuments showcase the ancient Pallava dynasty's sculptures.

    World Heritage WeekMahabalipuramarchaeology department
    Online Desk

