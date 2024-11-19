World Heritage Week: Free entry at Mahabalipuram on November 19

CHENNAI: Visitors will be allowed entry for free at Mahabalipuram to celebrate the first day of World Heritage Week, said the Department of Archaeology.

The World Heritage Week is celebrated from November 19 to 25.

The public will be granted free entry to the Kudavarai sculpture complex, which includes the Shore Temple, Pancha Rathas, Arjuna's Penance, Krishna Mandapam, and Krishna's Butter Ball. These monuments showcase the ancient Pallava dynasty's sculptures.