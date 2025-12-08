Workers protest at Ripon Building; CITU calls for withdrawal of GOs

CHENNAI: CITU’s state general secretary S Kannan on Monday urged the State government to withdraw two GOs – 152 and 139 (2022), which, he said, had paved the way for outsourcing solid waste management (SWM) in all local bodies.

“Today, we held a Statewide mass strike in which more than 10,000 workers participated. Thousands were arrested during road roko demonstrations. Over the last four months, Corporations and urban local bodies have been privatising solid waste management, enabling private contractors to exploit public funds,” Kannan said while addressing a protest organised by the Madras Corporation Red Flag Union at Ripon Buildings.

More than 100 workers and members of the Red Flag Union, affiliated to the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), staged the protest opposing SWM privatisation and demanding job regularisation. The demonstration formed part of a Statewide agitation led by the TN Local Bodies Employees Federation.

Among the four primary demands submitted by the CITU, foremost was the fulfilment of CM Stalin’s electoral promise to regularise contract workers employed under SHGs, malaria control programmes and Amma canteens, several of whom have been working in the Corporation for over 10 years. They also sought immediate settlement of outstanding arrears for 21 months under the Old Pension Scheme (GPF) Pay Commission.

They also urged the government to grant bonuses or incentives to contract workers across departments ahead of Pongal. Another key demand was the reinstatement and permanent appointment of Nominal Muster Roll (NMR) workers who lost their jobs following court orders.