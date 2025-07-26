Workers at Poonamallee private factory protest over wages, unsafe conditions

CHENNAI: Over 50 workers from a well-known private factory in Poonamallee have been protesting for two consecutive days, demanding standard wages, proper hikes, and basic workplace facilities.

According to a Maalaimalar report, workers alleged that despite the factory being in operation for the past eight years, they have not received salary increments and also claimed that the working conditions were unsafe.

The situation escalated when the workers refused to step into the factory and declared that they would continue their protest until their demands were met.

Nazarathpet police attempted to hold talks with the workers, but they refused to bargain and continued their demonstration. The workers stated that they have not been receiving standard wages and that no proper salary increments have been given despite eight years of service.

They also said that they were in constant fear as they were subjected to unsafe working conditions. Apart from this, they also alleged that banned chemicals were being used in the factory and emphasised the need for adequate restroom facilities.

The situation has reached an impasse as the workers have categorically stated that they will not end their protest until their issues are resolved.