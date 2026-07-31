Worker stranded in Velachery lake rescued

CHENNAI: A 25-year-old worker, who was stranded for nearly six hours in the middle of Velachery lake on Wednesday (July 29) when the amphibious excavator used for desilting developed a mechanical fault, was rescued by the Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services (TNFRS) personnel.
According to officials, the floating machine used to remove silt and aquatic vegetation developed a mechanical fault around noon, leaving its operator, Hardeep (25), a guest worker, stranded in the middle of the lake.
TNFRS personnel entered the water, secured the disabled machine with ropes, and pulled it to the shore, bringing the worker to safety.
The rescued worker was treated as an outpatient at a government hospital.