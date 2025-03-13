Begin typing your search...

    Worker crushed to death in lift collapse at star hotel in Chennai

    The deceased, Shyam Sundar (42), a resident of Perambur, was removing metal parts of the elevator shaft for scrap along with other workers when one of the parts fell on him due to a suspected cable snap, police said.

    DTNEXT Bureau|13 March 2025 5:00 AM IST
    Worker crushed to death in lift collapse at star hotel in Chennai
    CHENNAI: A worker was crushed to death when a part of an unused service elevator fell atop him at a star hotel along Anna Salai on Wednesday.

    The deceased, Shyam Sundar (42), a resident of Perambur, was removing metal parts of the elevator shaft for scrap along with other workers when one of the parts fell on him due to a suspected cable snap, police said. The workers were removing the metal parts using gas-cutting machines.

    Upon information, a police team rushed to the scene and secured the man and moved him to a government hospital, where he was declared as brought dead.

    Probe revealed that the hotel management had hired a contractor to scrap the service lift which was not in use for a long time.

    Teynampet police registered a case against the contractor and the supervisor, who had engaged the workers to remove the unused service elevator, for failing to ensure the safety of the workers.

