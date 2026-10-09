Work on FOB near DMDK headquarters to begin soon: TN govt

Jawaharlal Nehru Salai, more commonly known as 100 Feet Road, is one of the arterial roads in Chennai. However, though it witnesses heavy traffic movement throughout the day, especially near the CMBT in Koyambedu, there is not even a traffic signal at the spot. This leaves the pedestrians in considerable inconvenience, and even danger, while trying to cross the wide road.

On the other hand, pedestrians crossing the road often disrupt the flow of traffic during peak hours, causing congestion on the Koyambedu flyover and the road underneath, which connects to the Koyambedu bus terminus.

After persistent complaints from the public, the Highways Department had in 2025 proposed an FOB at the crossing between the Koyambedu grade separator and the CMBT flyover at an estimated cost of Rs 18 crore. However, even after nearly a year, the project has not progressed beyond the announcement.

The location is particularly dangerous for those on foot as vehicles move at high speeds while coming down the flyover. During peak hours, traffic police personnel are deployed at the location to regulate vehicle movement and help pedestrians cross the road. However, for most part of the day, they are forced to cross the busy stretch at their own risk.