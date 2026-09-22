Chennai: Stray cattle at traffic junctions in Koyambedu hassle motorists

The cattle often stand in groups in the middle of the road and suddenly cross the road, disrupting traffic movement.

Vegetables, fruits and other items are sold along the roadside in the Koyambedu market area. Cattle gather in large numbers to feed on discarded vegetables and fruits. They roam in groups on the roads and also lie down along the roadside, and also in the middle of the road, forcing motorists to slow down. Two-wheeler riders and other motorists also face difficulty when the cattle suddenly cross from one side of the road to the other.

As the market area witnesses continuous movement of pedestrians and vehicles, the presence of cattle on the roads has raised concerns over public safety. A resident Vignesh said, “As vegetables, fruits and other items are sold in large quantities in this area, the cows come here. People visiting the market are scared when they see the cattle. Pedestrians face considerable difficulty as the cattle roam in groups on the roads. Authorities should take appropriate measures to control the movement, keeping public safety in mind.”