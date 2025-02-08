Work on 3 new elevated corridors around Chennai to begin next year

CHENNAI: To ease the traffic congestion in and around Chennai, the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) will be taking up three crucial elevated road works – 8.1 km Maduravoyal to Chennai Outer Ring Road (CORR) on NH-48, 13.1 km CORR to Sriperumbudur and 18 km Kilambakkam to Mahindra World City on NH-45 in the upcoming fiscal year.

Responding to MP Dayanidhi Maran’s question, Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari said that the six-lane Maduravoyal to CORR elevated road will build at an estimated cost of Rs 1,476.8 crore while the second phase of the CORR to Sriperumbudur will cost Rs 1,808.4 crore. The six-lane elevated corridor from Kilambakkam to Mahindra World City will cost Rs 2,950 crore.

Maduravoyal to Sriperumbudur elevated corridor:

NHAI sources said that the works on the elevated road on the Chennai-Bengaluru NH will be taken up in the coming financial year.

“We’ve already submitted the DPR to the headquarters. Phase 1 from Maduravoyal to ORR will begin immediately as it has no alignment issues. The elevated road will be integrated with the double-decker Chennai Port-Maduravoyal Road, which will commence after the Maduravoyal bypass and land before the ORR,” sources said.

In the second phase, construction will begin for the elevated road from ORR to Sriperumbudur after the finalisation of the alignment with Chennai Metro Rail, which has proposed construction of a line to the proposed Parandur Airport from Poonamallee. Sources said that the CMRL is studying the integration of the Metro Rail corridor with the elevated road.

“Once the CMRL completes DPR, we’ll start construction in the second phase,” sources added. “Both the elevated stretches will have entry and exit at the point of origin and the end. The elevated stretches are proposed to cater to freight and long-distance vehicles to avoid congestion at numerous junctions at grade.”

Kilambakkam to Mahindra World City

The long-delayed elevated corridor on GST Road will finally come up between Kilambakkam and Mahindra World City (18 km) after the NHAI modified its earlier proposal to construct a 27-km elevated road from Tambaram to Chengalpattu.

With the construction of new flyovers, ROBs and grade separators on GST Road between Tambaram and Vandalur, the NHAI has decided to build the corridor from Kilambakkam to Mahindra City. This will help decongest the traffic on the arterial stretch, particularly during the weekends and festival times.

Gadkari also announced that the NHAI will take up the 6 or 8-laning of the 67.1 km of Chengalpattu-Tindivanam stretch at Rs 3,853 crore. Also, 4-laning of the 47 km of Marakkanam-Puducherry section of ECR at Rs 1,943 crore.