Women protest against proposed Tasmac shop near Kilambakkam bus terminus

CHENNAI: The residents of Kilambakkam staged a protest, demanding the authorities to drop the plan to open a Tasmac shop near the newly inaugurated Kalaignar Centenary Bus Terminus in Kilambakkam.

A new Tasmac liquor retail shop is about to be opened in Kilambakkam near the Chennai- Tiruchy National Highway. Situated just a few meters away from the location where the Tasmac shop is about to be opened is a private school with more than 3,000 students. Several apartments are also situated nearby. The people who need to go to the Kilambakkam bus terminus also have to travel on the route.

On Tuesday noon, a group of women from the Kilambakkam gathered near the bus terminus and staged a protest, demanding that the government withdraw the plan to open the Tasmac shop there.

The protesting women asked the government to increase the security in the bus terminus rather than opening a liquor shop in the vicinity. According to them, the bus terminus lacked many basic facilities. But the officials concerned were not concerned about it and are more keen to open a Tasmac shop, which, they alleged, would only create new problems and increase crimes.

After being alerted about the protest, a team from Kilambakkam police station rushed to the spot and held talks with the protestors to pacify them. The official assured that they would take up the issue with the higher authorities and apprise them about the opposition from local residents. The women then gave up the protest and dispersed.